CLARKSTON — Wyatt Anderberg had the fastest three-mile time out of the local boys who ran at the annual Seaport Invitational last Saturday, Sept. 11, finishing in 19 minutes, 41 seconds and 16th place overall, trailing only runners out of Lewiston, Clarkston, Medical Lake and College Place.
CV/K’s Emmett Long finished 22nd (20:23) and Prairie’s Matthew Wemhoff (21:11) paced the PHS boys.
On the girls side, Eleah Swan led CV/K with a finish just under 25 minutes and Prairie freshman Natalie Goecker led PHS with a time of 28:35. Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs finished ninth, in 22:10.
