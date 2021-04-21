Turnout was bigger among both racers and spectators on Saturday, but the crowd in town for Sunday’s closing of the annual jet boat races boosted local merchants and marked the start of the hot season in Riggins.
Seven boats started the competition on Saturday, and two went out on the first day, leaving five still in the time trials on Sunday.
The No. 33 boat of Tim Harding ended up with the fastest overall time, in 57 minutes, 40 seconds. Others were as follows: No. 180 (Chuck Thompson) 1:00:18; No. 31 (Chris Barger) 1:04.47; No. 313 (Jeff Edwardsen) 1:07:40; No. 51 (Grady White) 1:16.31; No. 13 (Mike Lindsey) 1:22.58; No. 309 (Ryan Ringer) 1:27.52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.