LEWISTON — With the district and state cross-country races to be held here later this fall, runners from across North Central Idaho as well as much of the state showed out at Lewiston High School, which is just a short walk from the loops of the Lewis Clark State College course last Saturday, Oct. 1.

The boys varsity race boasted 224 runners and the girls varsity boasted 182, with Grangeville and Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op runners among 30 boys teams and 23 girls teams, from as far away as Coeur d’Alene and Mountain Home.

