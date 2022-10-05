LEWISTON — With the district and state cross-country races to be held here later this fall, runners from across North Central Idaho as well as much of the state showed out at Lewiston High School, which is just a short walk from the loops of the Lewis Clark State College course last Saturday, Oct. 1.
The boys varsity race boasted 224 runners and the girls varsity boasted 182, with Grangeville and Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op runners among 30 boys teams and 23 girls teams, from as far away as Coeur d’Alene and Mountain Home.
Grangeville’s Ryan Detweiler posted a 5,000 meter time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds, which put him 110th on the boys side. CV/K’s Wyatt Anderberg finished seven seconds later, in 122nd place. In the JV boys race, run by 161, Prairie’s Ben Secrest placed 54th in 19:02.
Among varsity girls, Grangeville’s Kylie Rasmussen placed 134th in 22:30 and CV/K’s Evelyn Ward placed 166th in 24:55. Prairie’s Natalie Goeckner placed 48th in the JV race, in 25:41.
Local runners hit Potlatch after press time on Tuesday, Oct. 4, followed by the CV/K invitational Oct. 12 at Kamiah High School and the District I-II state qualifiers coming up Oct. 19 at Lewiston.
