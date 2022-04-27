GRANGEVILLE — A 15-11 decision went Asotin’s way Monday night, April 25, as AJ Olerich out-dueled Bulldogs pitcher Sam Lindsley even as both sides’ batters piled up the hits. For GHS, Carter Mundt had three including a triple, Miles Lefebvre had two including a triple, Caleb Frei had two including a double, Ray Holes had two including a double, and Jared Lindsley hit a double.
GHS led 8-7 after the third inning, but Asotin leapfrogged to 9-8 with two in the top of the fourth and added two more in the top of the fifth. GHS scored two in the bottom of the fifth, lingering within 11-10, but Asotin scored four more in the top of the seventh for insurance.
Grangeville’s week ahead includes an April 27 visit to Clarkston, and an April 30 home doubleheader with St. Maries starting at 10:30 a.m. at Clearwater Valley.
