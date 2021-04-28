Having been a state champion and player of the year herself with the Pirates of 1992, Lori Mader took the wheel during the winter of 2010. The Prairie girls had gone 7-12 with a losing record in the Whitepine League the year before, but Mader’s Pirates charted a new course — and her turn at the helm resulted in 11 consecutive state tournament appearances including titles in 2012 and 2014. Those years also included eight appearances in the state title game.
“I think I’ve been just blessed to get them back that far every year,” she said, “and would have loved to have got the third or fourth, but it wasn’t in the cards. I can’t dwell on what happened in games, but I am proud of what really the kids accomplished. My kids will say that I am very strict and I like things to be done in certain ways. I just think hard work always pays off in the end.”
She guided her teams to “keep your desire, dedication and determination,” she said. “Good things will happen.”
Of her competitiveness, she has often joked that her family could turn Monopoly into a contact sport, but her basketball teams often embodied the physical ability to overpower the opposition. Her teams’ competitive edge flowed from uncounted hours every winter and summer, and after she prayed over whether or not to continue next season, she resolved to step back from coaching.
“It was like, I’m going to pray for a month or two and hope I make the right decision,” she said. “I think it’s time.”
She pointed to much besides her own efforts as factors in the team’s success.
“I’ve obviously been blessed with some good athletes through the years, but I also think it’s just the way the families are,” she said, “and the way people are brought and raised up around the prairie. You know, they’re competitive, they work hard. That’s shining on the families and the community, and on their expectations for the kids.”
She said she has heard from several former players who might want to follow in their coach’s footsteps.
“I think for some people will be surprising on how much time it does take to coach,” she said, “I’m not sure what will happen, but I certainly hope it’ll be somebody who is willing to put their heart and their time into the program because it is a tremendous amount of time.”
She also expressed gratitude for the community’s support and hope that will continue. She also wanted to reassure everyone: She’s not going anywhere, and will be rededicating herself to her business, Central Idaho Agency.
“People have asked why,” she said. “I’ve been working in an office with two people, and it’s hard to run out every day at 3 o’clock. ... It’s bittersweet. I love the kids, I love the program, I love being a Pirate myself, I love the memories, and what the years have taught, and what we’ve grown to be. The hard part is wondering who will take over and whether they will give the same care and love to the program, and how they’re going to foster it — and also hoping that this is the best call for me and my work situation.”
Asked about the 2012 title, she said it was “incredibly exciting.”
“You know it brings a lot of energy, and it came just my second year into coaching,” she said. “So it was a little surprising, a little shocking. But the years that we’ve gotten stuck in second, knowing how hard my kids worked and going through some bad injuries when we possibly could have won our third and fourth ones, not having kids being able to play — I wouldn’t take away from any of the years, one to 11.”
