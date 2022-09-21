Sarah Waters versus Brooklyn Barger photo

L-R: Sarah Waters of St. John Bosco Academy and Brooklyn Barger of Clearwater Valley High School.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — During their win over Highland last Saturday, Sept. 17, Brooklyn Barger scored seven kills, five aces and three blocks, and the Clearwater Valley volleyball girls prevailed 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-20) after holding on to win the first set.

On Monday night, Sept. 19, the Rams won 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22) against St. John Bosco. It marked back-to-back wins for Clearwater Valley.

