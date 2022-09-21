KOOSKIA — During their win over Highland last Saturday, Sept. 17, Brooklyn Barger scored seven kills, five aces and three blocks, and the Clearwater Valley volleyball girls prevailed 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-20) after holding on to win the first set.
On Monday night, Sept. 19, the Rams won 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22) against St. John Bosco. It marked back-to-back wins for Clearwater Valley.
Camille Stewart notched 10 aces and Brooklyn Barger’s turn serving broke the Rams out of a 16-16 tie during the third game, and turned what had become a back-and-forth run of play in her team’s favor.
St. John Bosco maintained tie scores through 9-9 during the fourth game and, after the Rams built a five-point lead, 18-13, tied it again at 19-19.
The tie again broke in CV’s favor, as Selway Shown’s serve after a side-out won the next two points. Bosco won the next point, but Jada Schilling’s hit scored the side-out for a 23-20 lead, which kept the Rams ahead for the remainder of the contest.
Earlier in the week, Prairie beat CV 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11). The Pirates also beat Lapwai 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-18) last week.
The Rams played Lapwai after press time Tuesday, Sept. 20.
