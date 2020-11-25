GRANGEVILLE — Kendrick trailed by six after one quarter last Thursday night, Nov. 19, and the GHS basketball girls went on to win by 33, 68-35. The victory leveled their record at 1-1.
Eight players scored for Grangeville, with Camden Barger (16 points), Macy Smith (14) and Bailey Vanderwall (13) in double-figures.
GHS hosted Kamiah on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and will be on Thanksgiving break this week.
Next, the Grangeville girls visit Prairie Dec. 4. In recent years, the first Grangeville-Prairie basketball night of the season has featured both the boys and girls varsity teams to play for a packed venue. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, this year’s Idaho County Shootout was canceled. The boys will play at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
