The Central Idaho League coaches named Grangeville guard Camden Barger the 2020-2021 "most valuable player" and named Grangeville's Bailey Vanderwall to the all-league team. Also recognized were Orofino's Sydney Zywena and Grace Beardin and St. Maries' Jenna Holder and Sami Badgett.
