Each year, each season, and in each sport, the Idaho Statesman compiles a vote of each classification’s coaches to list the top players statewide at each level. This year, the girls basketball coaches recognized Grangeville’s Camden Barger and Prairie’s Madison Shears as all-state first-teamers.
Barger averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.4 steals as the Bulldogs returned to the 2A tournament. Shears averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.3 assists as the Pirates claimed second place at the 1AD1 state tournament.
