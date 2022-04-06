The Idaho Statesman named its all-state basketball teams last week, for which that paper compiles a vote of the coaches. Among this year’s selections are first-team girls Camden Barger of Grangeville and Kristen Wemhoff of Prairie, as well as second-teamers Bailey Vanderwall of Grangeville and Tara Schlader of Prairie.
On the boys side, out of the Free Press coverage area, Zach Rambo was named to the second team.
The Statesman noted Barger averaged nearly 15 points per game last season, as well as more than four each of rebounds, assists and steals per game. Grangeville placed third in the 2A tournament.
The Statesman also noted Wemhoff averaged more than 13 points per game as well as more than five rebounds and steals per game, plus more than four assists per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.