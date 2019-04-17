ASOTIN – The bottom of Grangeville’s batting order scored the game’s first run, but Asotin strung up 11 in a row to end the contest early last Wednesday, April 10.
“I thought our pitching was pretty good today,” Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger said. “Jack [Kennedy] started strong and if we make some plays defensively, that’s a different ballgame. Michael [Woods] came in and threw ground ball after ground ball. We have to keep the ball down against good teams, or they will make us pay. We did not hit the ball well, and did not field the way this team can field.”
Woods cranked a two-out double and Kyle Frei followed up with an RBI single good for a 1-0 lead during the top of the second. After walks drawn by Tori Ebert and Chase Adkison loaded the bases, Asotin pitcher Devin Fry got out of a jam with his third strikeout of the inning.
Kennedy worked a quick second, stranding one runner, and Fry countered with a quick third.
During the bottom of the third, Asotin scored five. Asotin added two more during the home half of the fourth, and wound up winning by mercy rule.
Coming - Grangeville had a scheduled game April 11 at Prairie put off by weather, and GHS was set to play at Orofino as planned after the print deadline Tuesday. As of April 15, GHS home games at noon Saturday, April 20, against St. Maries remained on schedule, but were relocated to Kamiah. The Bulldogs have an April 22 visit to Moscow scheduled, and another trip to Asotin slated April 23. Grangeville’s regular season is slated to close with four straight home dates: April 25 against Clearwater Valley, April 29 against Prairie, May 3 against Genesee and May 4 against Pomeroy. This is subject to change; the latest information is online at ghsathletics.org.
