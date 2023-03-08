Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — Coach Lee Nadiger has 23 out for baseball and a swing down south to start the season this weekend, March 10-11, with a doubleheader Friday at Melba and two more games Saturday at Nampa Christian and Marsing.

“We’ve got a pretty good turnout,” he said, “so that’s good. The weather is not cooperating, as usual, but we are doing what we can in the gym. … Nampa Christian has been the benchmark for the 2A for the last 20 years or so. They’ve always got a good squad out, and Melba always has a bunch.”

