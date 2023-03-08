GRANGEVILLE — Coach Lee Nadiger has 23 out for baseball and a swing down south to start the season this weekend, March 10-11, with a doubleheader Friday at Melba and two more games Saturday at Nampa Christian and Marsing.
“We’ve got a pretty good turnout,” he said, “so that’s good. The weather is not cooperating, as usual, but we are doing what we can in the gym. … Nampa Christian has been the benchmark for the 2A for the last 20 years or so. They’ve always got a good squad out, and Melba always has a bunch.”
Grangeville’s nonleague slate continues March 15 at Clarkston, March 17 against Bonners Ferry in Lewiston, and March 24 against Lewiston JV. After spring break, they’ll play Clearwater Valley on April 4, with a rematch at Clarkston April 7 and the Bulldogs’ home opener against McCall on April 8. Grangeville’s league season will pick up April 11 against St. Maries.
“The three teams that have been in the league — us, Orofino and St. Maries — were all very young last year,” Nadiger said. “Kellogg and Priest River are new. We have three league games against Kellogg and Priest River is not playing in the league, but will be in the district tournament. I know Kellogg’s got some guys who can throw. … I think it’s going to be a super tight race. All these guys are a year older and we’ve got a lot of guys coming back.”
Among Grangeville’s top returners is sophomore David Goicoa, who batted above .330 last season as a freshman starter as varsity catcher. “I’m pretty excited about Goicoa and Sam Lindsley and Carter Mundt, Ray Holes, Cody Klement — all these guys coming back with a ton of experience under their belt. All of them throw strikes, and I think we have a pretty deep pitching staff.”
Look for Taven Ebert at second base, Mundt at third, Lindsley at short or first, Holes in center field, and Klement and Goicoa behind the plate. As for batting order: “We’re still thinking about it,” Nadiger said.
“I think this first weekend we’re going to be mixing some things up, and we’re just going to get guys where they feel comfortable and kind of work our way into an order as we go,” he said.
Nadiger is excited for the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament which is scheduled April 14-15, with league play rounding off April and a home game against Clearwater Valley on May 3 at the end of the regular season.
“I think we’re just excited to get going,” he said. “I hope we get some decent weather here this spring so we can get outside and get some good practices in. It’s going to be a tight race, and I’m just excited to get going with all these guys that have got a ton of experience and this deep pitching staff. It should be a great year.”
