Having fumbled away the Central Idaho League title late last month, the Grangeville boys took vengeance on their rivals during the district tournament, advancing to state with a 13-7 win at St. Maries Legion Field Monday, May 6.
The Lumberjacks may yet qualify for the 2A tournament by way of a Saturday play-in, which Grangeville avoided by taking and sustaining a big early lead.
With 10 days left in their season, the Grangeville boys are suddenly on a roll.
The earlier game against Orofino was a close one, with GHS prevailing 5-2.
During the first inning of the late game against St. Maries, the Bulldogs sent a message against the same lefty who had kept GHS in check during league play late last month.
“I knew they were going to start that same pitcher, and I think he and his coach were surprised by how well we hit,” GHS coach Lee Nadiger said. “We got out to a 4-0 start and that was basically the game. I knew that pitcher wasn’t going to beat us twice.”
Among 15 hits, Grangeville slugged three for extra bases: a solo home run by Thomas Reynolds, and doubles by Gannon Garman and Chase Adkison.
Grangeville sophomore Thomas Reynolds had what looked like a key hit during the bottom of the ninth against St. Maries Monday night in Kamiah.
Against Orofino, the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead after Reece Wimer drew a two-out walk ahead of Tori Ebert, who was beaned, and Adkison, who was intentionally walked. Blake Schoo worked a seven-pitch walk to score Wimer from third.
After Orofino pitcher Cody Isbelle escaped the jam with minimal damage, he struck out six straight batters, among 10 on the day, allowing the Maniacs to level the score in the fifth. Isbelle reached base to plate the tying run, but Grangeville struck back with a couple of big hits in the fifth.
“He was tough,” Nadiger said of Isbelle. “That’s the best I’ve seen him pitch all year.”
After a hot shot put Adkison at first, Blake Schoo tripled and Thomas Reynolds doubled to make it 3-1. Orofino scored one in the sixth, but Grangeville scored two more scoring when Orofino misplayed a ball off of Hunter Schoo’s bat in left field.
Grangeville’s baseball boys picked up a win during their doubleheader last Saturday in Meridian against Cole Valley Christian.
Grangeville’s wins over Orofino and St. Maries have the Bulldogs on to the 2A state tournament, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. May 16 and continue in double elimination style through May 18. Grangeville’s opener is penciled for 3 p.m. against Firth or Bear Lake. As of press time Tuesday, Challis-Mackay, Melba and Nampa Christian had also qualified for the tournament.
