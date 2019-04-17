Backed by high-energy offense, starting pitchers Evan Jackson and Connor Jackson notched the wins as the Clearwater Valley boys improved their record to 4-1 overall and in Whitepine League play.
Evan Jackson combined with Carson Hunter to secure a 15-3 victory in five innings, and Connor Jackson followed up with a five-inning win, 8-1, that ended early due to darkness.
The Rams totaled 13 hits on the afternoon. Connor Jackson and Bubba Summers each had two singles and two RBI during the opener.
Coming – Clearwater Valley is penciled to visit Kamiah at 4:30 p.m. April 17, then to meet Troy for a 4 p.m. double-header Thursday, April 18, in Lewiston at Clearwater Park. The Rams will play April 22 at Potlatch.
The district tournament schedule was announced Monday, with May 7 play-in games scheduled ahead of double-elimination play May 10-11 at Orofino slated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.