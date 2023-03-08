KOOSKIA — With 17 players out and a home doubleheader scheduled — weather permitting — against St. Maries on March 18, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys are gunning for another shot at the state title.
“I’m just excited, man,” coach Josh Bradley said Tuesday, March 7. “We’ve been having a lot of fun. It’s been in the gym a lot. We haven’t touched our field other than to work on it, but we’ve been in the outfield. The kids are excited, they’re well-disciplined, and we’ve been getting after it. … We had a great run last year getting to one game away from the state championship. We lost three solid dudes with Layton Schlieper, Ridge Shown and Daring Cross graduating, but all these guys are excited to get back to it. I think they know they can do it and they’re going to work hard for it, man. We’re going to have some ups and downs like we always do. But I love spending three months with these kids each year, that family mentality and really trying to make the best experience we can for these kids and give them the best opportunity possible.”
Then, next week, CV will once again host its own tournament — the South Fork Slugfest — on March 23-25. Orofino, Kendrick, CV, the Liberty Christian Patriots of Richland, Wash., and the North Star Charter Huskies of Boise.
CV’s chief returner, Louie Fabbi, figures in multiple roles for his senior year: pitching, infield and batting either leadoff or third in the order. Among other strong statistics, Fabbi posted a .473 batting average, stole 34 bases and scored 41 runs last season.
“I love his work ethic, and the biggest thing about Louie is he’s a gamer,” Bradley said. “You’ve got a lot of guys who’ll hit good in the cage or catch every ball thrown in practice, but you get in a game and they kind of fall apart. Louie, that’s where he shines, in competition. He thrives in that stuff. … With the leadership and the crew we’ve assembled around him, he’s going to have a great year. Hurt wrist or anything, he’s going to go out and I think he’ll put up better numbers than he did last year. And last year’s numbers were top of the team, so he’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”
Bradley has three other very strong players in the heart of this season’s infield: Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper, and Tiago Pickering.
“Trevor and Landon, two juniors, are two guys who have been playing ball together forever,” Bradley said. “Beside Louie, those guys are going to be the leaders. Landon’s a big tall kid, and his swing is looking beautiful this year. He’s throwing harder than he’s thrown before. Trevor, his swing has jumped up notches. And with Tiago, it’s going to be a lot of fun with those four, because they’re going to rotate from the pitcher’s mound to different positions on the infield. If one’s pitching, the other ones could be playing shortstop or second or third.”
Pickering figures to catch part time, and most of the time, Jake Fabbi will be behind the plate. Both are sophomores, and this season’s team is loaded with sophomores.
Around the Whitepine League, Bradley sees Troy, Kendrick, Prairie, Potlatch — and his own Rams — contending for top placement by the end of the season. For now, he’s just excited to get the team on the field. “We got working on the field Saturday and then woke up to snow Sunday,” Bradley said. “Today might be the first day — we’ll see.”
