Clearwater Valley's baseball field was looking sharp on Saturday, March 4, before another round of snow fell on Sunday.

KOOSKIA — With 17 players out and a home doubleheader scheduled — weather permitting — against St. Maries on March 18, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys are gunning for another shot at the state title.

“I’m just excited, man,” coach Josh Bradley said Tuesday, March 7. “We’ve been having a lot of fun. It’s been in the gym a lot. We haven’t touched our field other than to work on it, but we’ve been in the outfield. The kids are excited, they’re well-disciplined, and we’ve been getting after it. … We had a great run last year getting to one game away from the state championship. We lost three solid dudes with Layton Schlieper, Ridge Shown and Daring Cross graduating, but all these guys are excited to get back to it. I think they know they can do it and they’re going to work hard for it, man. We’re going to have some ups and downs like we always do. But I love spending three months with these kids each year, that family mentality and really trying to make the best experience we can for these kids and give them the best opportunity possible.”

