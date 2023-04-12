KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys broke a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Grangeville Monday night, April 10, after Louie Fabbi stole third then raced home for the go-ahead run during the top of the seventh inning.
“We worked a lot on our mentality last few practices,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said. “We put a sheet up in the dugout talking about those adjustments and the kids made it today. That was the good, clean baseball that I know we can play. It was nice to see us put it together. I talked about like, in between innings when I look out there, if we’re lazy, that just drives me nuts. Our warmups before the game, I mean, all that stuff predicates what we’re going to do in the game. … We cleaned a lot of that stuff up and we showed it on the field.”
With the score tied at 3-3 starting the seventh, Fabbi led off with a single, driving a 3-1 pitch into right field. He moved to second on a walk drawn by Tiago Pickering, then scored during Trebor Altman’s at-bat when the Bulldogs — nominally the home team — overthrew the play at third base.
A bit of confusion on the basepaths then cost the Rams an out, as Bradley waved Pickering home as a grounder put into play by Landon Schlieper invited a throw to first base. Schlieper beat that play, but hestitation at third left the Bulldogs with a play at the plate.
So instead of an insurance run, the Rams carried a one-run lead into Grangeville’s last turn at bat. Relief pitcher Trebor Altman made it stand up with help from a fine catch in center field by Carson Schilling of a deep drive by GHS cleanup hitter Kaycen Sickles. “Carson, he got DH’d for tonight, so he just played defense. ... I can’t tell you how many times I’ve done that and the kid sulks and it affects his play," Bradley said. “But Carson, hat’s off to him. He played great defense today, and it was only fitting he made the final out of the game out there.”
Previously, when the teams met April 5 at CVHS for a game pushed back from April 4 by spring weather, the Grangeville boys put together a 10-3 win over the Rams. David Goicoa, Carter Mundt and Cody Klement scattered six CV hits after GHS vaulted out to a 5-0 lead during the top of the first. Grangeville’s hits included a pair of singles by Sickles as well as a single and a double by Sam Lindsley. CV’s hits included a pair of singles each from Altman and Fabbi.
On April 7, Clarkston beat Grangeville 12-2.
Next for Clearwater Valley is a double-header at 3 p.m. April 14 against Lapwai. Then, CV hosts Potlatch at noon April 15.
