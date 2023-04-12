Clearwater Valley's Anthony Fabbi photo

Clearwater Valley's Anthony Fabbi is pictured diving in to third base; a defensive miscue allowed him to score the win.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys broke a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Grangeville Monday night, April 10, after Louie Fabbi stole third then raced home for the go-ahead run during the top of the seventh inning.

“We worked a lot on our mentality last few practices,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said. “We put a sheet up in the dugout talking about those adjustments and the kids made it today. That was the good, clean baseball that I know we can play. It was nice to see us put it together. I talked about like, in between innings when I look out there, if we’re lazy, that just drives me nuts. Our warmups before the game, I mean, all that stuff predicates what we’re going to do in the game. … We cleaned a lot of that stuff up and we showed it on the field.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments