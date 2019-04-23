A sweep of Troy last Thursday, April 18, pushed Clearwater Valley’s baseball record to 7-1. Evan Jackson started the opener, which the Rams won 13-6. CV, bolstered by relief pitcher Carsen Hunter, won the second game 14-8.
“It's been really fun to watch our pitching, offense and defense progress over the past several weeks,” coach Josh Bradley said. “One thing we talked about at the beginning of the season was how we were going to run on teams and shut them down from running on us. During the two Troy games, we racked up 18 stolen bases. Troy attempted to steal on us a total of five times and was caught stealing three of those times. That's a testament to the speed of our entire baseball team, the catching of Bubba Summers and the mound presence of the entire Ram pitching staff.”
