Clearwater Valley CV Rams Baseball logo

MERIDIAN — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys almost got snowed out of their visit to Cole Valley last Thursday, March 30, and ended up playing much later in the day than planned. The late start led to the second game being called off after four innings with Cole Valley leading 7-4, and it wasn’t clear at press time whether that game would count in the teams’ official standings.

The first game of the pair went to Cole Valley 4-3 after the Rams rallied from behind to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. The host Chargers then strung together four hits for the win.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments