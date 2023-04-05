MERIDIAN — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys almost got snowed out of their visit to Cole Valley last Thursday, March 30, and ended up playing much later in the day than planned. The late start led to the second game being called off after four innings with Cole Valley leading 7-4, and it wasn’t clear at press time whether that game would count in the teams’ official standings.
The first game of the pair went to Cole Valley 4-3 after the Rams rallied from behind to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. The host Chargers then strung together four hits for the win.
For the Rams, Landon Schlieper drove in the tying run, then scored the go-ahead run on a hit by Josh Gardner.
“It was a good game, pretty efficient,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said. “The second game, the kid they had throwing was one of the hardest throwers we’ve seen this year — probably high-70s — and we competed. I thought we did okay.”
The Rams’ record stands at 5-2 not counting that nightcap.
“I just liked how we battled that first game,” Bradley said. “I don’t mind losing a game like that. We didn’t boot the ball around. We didn’t make errors. We went up on them, and then they strung together four hits in a row. There’s not a lot you can do about that. We threw strikes, we played defense, and if we lose due to the fact that they hit the ball in places we’re not, I’ll take it.”
Schlieper started the first game and was relieved by Louie Fabbi.
“Landon pitched pretty well,” Bradley said. “The second game, Trebor Altman pitched as far as we got through the second game.”
Bradley said the team ran the bases well during that one.
“We took what they gave us,” he said. “That pitcher threw pretty hard, but he struggled a little bit at the beginning before he dialed in. … Louie started that game off with a nice shot to right field, a nice line shot, and that was probably the best hit of that game.”
Clearwater Valley was scheduled to play Grangeville after this week’s print deadline on April 4, then to host the Bulldogs again on April 10, weather permitting. “Then we’ll start getting into our league games,” Bradley added.
