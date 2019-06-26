KOOSKIA — It only seems like baseball season never ends at Clearwater Valley High School, where varsity head coach Josh Bradley spends the first several weeks each summer working with the middle school-age kids who make up the Clearwater Valley Babe Ruth team.
Today, June 26, CVHS hosts the Babe Ruth Central Idaho League tournament finale, with the winners of Tuesday’s Kamiah-Orofino and Clearwater Valley-Orofino semifinal games to meet at 7 p.m.
With six teams in the CIL this year, Bradley modeled this year’s Babe Ruth tournament after the single-elimination bracket the high schoolers saw at the 1A state tournament in May.
At the Babe Ruth level, baseball is low key and an opportunity for participants to keep learning the game. Signage reminds parents and spectators that the coaches and umpires at this level are volunteers, and urges the people in the crowd not to badger those involved.
Not that the kids never get an earful — just that instruction is to come from a coach or a teammate, in a motivating, critical, commanding or imploring voice. After an early-game blunder Monday, Bradley yelled out to his boys, who responded by playing energetically, in the field and at the plate. They got out of the jam and went on to beat McCall 12-2.
Afterward, Bradley touted the play of pitcher Carsen Hunter, catcher Laton Schlieper and leadoff batter Anthony Fabbi.
