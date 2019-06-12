GRANGEVILLE – Regional baseball teams will be competing this Friday and Saturday at Lions Park in the Austin Blackmer Memorial Tournament.
Participating will be teams from Grangeville, Cottonwood, McCall and Orofino, who are in the 12U age group for the Cal Ripken League.
Admission is free. Start times are 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15. Team entry fees of $150 go toward the Austin Blackmer Scholarship Fund.
This is the fifth year of this annual tournament, which was started in 2015 by Austin Parks, GHS student, as his senior project. The tournament was established in memory of GHS alum Austin Blackmer who died in 2014. This year’s organizer is Jack Kennedy, and prior organizers also included Jon Asker, Trent Hunter, Hunter Schoo and Holland Forsmann.
“As a baseball player, it is tradition for a member of GHS Varsity Baseball to take up the project,” said Kennedy.
“I want to honor his memory and his family by running this tournament,” he continued, “because I feel like I would have been good friends with him, and his family are great people. His memory needs to be preserved in the public.”
For information: Jack Kennedy: 208-451-0485.
