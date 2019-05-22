OROFINO — With a runner on second in the bottom of the eighth, Melba’s Henry Clark banged a curve ball to score the only run either team allowed during the 2A state baseball semifinal last Saturday afternoon, May 18. As consolation games had been called off due to rain, Grangeville’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to eventual champion Melba.
“I thought we were squaring it up pretty well, but we could not get one to fall,” Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger said of his team’s hitting on a day Melba made big defensive play after big defensive play.
Melba’s pitching and defense stranded two GHS runners on base during the first inning, stranded two more during the third, stranded another in the fifth, another in the seventh and another in the eighth.
Meanwhile, Bulldogs star Chase Adkison struck out 13 and had an 0-2 count against Clark, whom he had fanned twice earlier in the game.
But with a runner on second by way of a throwing error, the muscly Mustang got enough of the next pitch to bring the runner around to score ahead of a throw from the outfield.
“I thought defensively we played pretty solid,” Nadiger said. “Chase threw well and Tori [Ebert] caught a heck of a game behind the plate. ... Defensively, Melba played well. They threw strikes and didn’t give us anything easy. They’re a good baseball team. Tip your cap.”
Adkison worked the first six innings with 61 pitches, and got through nearly all of eight innings with just 93 of the rule maximum 110.
“That’s a heartbreaker,” Nadiger said. “You get a guy to throw a game like that, and you hope to score a few runs. But we had a guy get to third, I think, once today, and runners in scoring position, twice, maybe. It’s tough to go out like that.”
Nadiger praised his other seniors: “Hunter Schoo and Michael Woods, they’re great kids. They’re men now. They put the time in. Hunter hit the crap out of the ball today and Michael’s been swinging it well.”
Earlier in the week, Woods had the big hit during the quarterfinal against Firth, in the form of a two-run single. It was part of a four-run first and Grangeville went on to beat Firth 5-3.
Against Melba, he factored into one of Grangeville’s last and best scoring chances.
After Jack Kennedy reached on a leadoff walk to start the top of the seventh, Woods placed a perfect sacrifice bunt down the first base line to put Kennedy in scoring position. Melba escaped by catching a foul pop-up and making a smooth play on a grounder.
Grangeville looked to threaten again in the top of the eighth, with Adkison leading off and pelting a single into center field. Melba’s pitcher and first baseman worked sharply to keep Adkison close to base and kept him from stealing while the next three batters were retired.
•
Adkison re-upped his GHS single-season batting average record with 49 hits in 75 at bats for a .653 average, having gone 39-for-60 (.650) last year. He holds the school’s career doubles (40), triples (12) and hits (152) records. He struck out nine times in 281 career at bats.
Two school records he chased still stand: Kevin Barger’s career average (.544) record and Nadiger’s own single-season hits record (50). “When I broke that record I had 85 at bats, 10 more,” Nadiger said. “I’d have been proud to share it with him.”
