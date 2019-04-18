Grangeville senior Chase Adkison pitched a one-hit shutout of Orofino Tuesday, April 16, and set a school record with three hits of his own. Adding multi-hit efforts by Jack Kennedy (two doubles) and Tom Reynolds (two singles), the Bulldogs beat Orofino 11-0 on the strength of 11 hits in all. It marked Grangeville’s third Central Idaho League win of the season.
Adkison’s career total grew to 131 hits, topping the 129 recorded by Craig Collins (Class of 1989), the Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday.
Grangeville has a home double-header against St. Maries scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at Kamiah High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.