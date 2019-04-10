Grangeville is on a tear, with the team’s win percentage ticking up to .700 with a sweep last week.
Meanwhile, Bulldogs catcher Chase Adkison, having batted 18-for-26 (.692) before the first game of Central Idaho League play, boosted his batting average to .765 with an 8-for-8 showing in two CIL games, as GHS beat Orofino 7-6 on April 2 and pounded St. Maries last Saturday, April 6.
If opposing pitchers and defenses were graded per-out on the same curve, against Adkison, they’d be averaging .235. Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger told the Free Press Adkison hasn’t made an official out since the second day of the Asotin Tournament March 16.
“He’s swinging the bat to do damage with every swing,” Nadiger said. “Having him lead off every game sets the tone. It gets the whole team going, and gets the momentum going our way.”
Adkison doubled twice during the contest at Orofino, which had been originally scheduled as a GHS home game. But that game came down to late-game clutch performances by other players: Trailing 6-5 in the seventh with the 6-7-8 hitters due up, the Bulldogs needed a runner. Third baseman Michael Woods worked a one-out walk, advanced when Orofino misplayed a poke by outfielder Kyle Frei, and scored the tying run on a hit by reserve catcher Tori Ebert.
Frei then scored the winning run on a passed ball.
The Bulldogs had led 4-1, but committed three errors and ceded the lead to three Maniac runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
“Nothing’s going to get around the fact we start four or five sophomores, depending on the lineup,” Nadiger said Monday, April 8. “There’s no substitute for crunch-time at bats – you just have to do it. … With the lack of experience, to have those sophomore guys go through that and get that experience while performing at a high level – that was impressive.”
Nadiger also held out praise for starting pitcher Hunter Schoo: “He continues to pitch like a senior,” Nadiger said.
At St. Maries, Grangeville played a team that had only one other game on its record this spring, and thundered the Lumberjacks, while playing error-free defense for the first time this season.
Pitching the 9-0 shutout win, Thomas Reynolds struck out 12 and held St. Maries to three hits. Adkison went 4-for-4 including a double and a sacrifice fly; Blake Schoo and Gannon Garman also had multi-hit games with two singles apiece.
Coming – Grangeville (7-3) has a make-up game at 3 p.m. today, April 10, at Asotin, a 4 p.m. visit to Prairie April 11, and an April 16 visit to Orofino scheduled. But with spring weather unrelentingly wet, the Prairie date appears tentative at best – and the odds of Grangeville being able to host St. Maries April 20 at GHS appear slim.
