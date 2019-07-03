GRANGEVILLE — Before a bit of rain rolled in last Thursday, June 27, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs completed a late-innings comeback and held off visiting Orofino 4-3 behind the pitching of Jack Kennedy, Tyler Stephens and Reece Wimer. Orofino won the late game, which turned against the home team on fielding mistakes and fly-out after fly-out at the plate. Homedale-based Owyhee beat the Camas Prairie team 5-2 the next day.
That’s why coach David Shears Jr. made ground balls a point of emphasis for his hitters, who overcame a three-run first inning deficit to beat Coeur d’Alene last Saturday, June 29.
During that one, pitcher Thomas Reynolds recovered from the rocky start to hold the CDA team scoreless while quickly booking the next 12 outs.
During the top of the fourth, a CDA batter smoked a line drive right at Reynolds, who was struck in the armpit but stayed in the game, finished the inning, and gave way to Kennedy, who closed it with three quick outs in each of the sixth and the seventh.
Coeur d’Alene’s three-run lead imploded after Dean Johnson reached on an error, leading off the second inning with a fly ball that was dropped in right field. Hunter Schoo followed with a walk, and Blake Schoo followed with a bunt single that loaded the bases.
The Zephyrs scored twice despite the next two batters making ground ball outs and leveled the score at 3-all with Blake Schoo racing home on a wild pitch. Reece Wimer went on to draw a walk, and scored the go-ahead run after singles by Tori Ebert and Gannon Garman.
The Zephyrs cemented that lead when Michael Woods hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the third, scoring Reynolds, who had reached on an error, and Johnson, who had drawn a walk.
After the line drive felled Reynolds in the fourth, the Camas Prairie batters added two more runs, with Wimer and Ebert starting the Zephyrs’ half-inning with back-to-back singles. Both runners scored on the strength of the baserunning with Garman at the plate.
In the fifth, the Zephyrs punished CDA for walking the first batter, Hunter Schoo, who advanced on Blake Schoo’s groundout. Woods drove in the run, and finished with four RBI in the first game.
The second game once again saw CDA jump out to an early lead, with an error, three singles and a couple of walks setting up a two-run double good for a 4-0 visitors’ lead. The Zephyrs rallied to tie, 5-5, with Wimer smashing a lead double to left, followed by Garman and Johnson reaching base ahead of Hunter Schoo, who pinged a two-run single up the middle. Blake Schoo followed with an RBI double, and CDA walked Woods. With two outs and Tyler Stephens at the plate, the Zephyrs executed a double-steal to level the score.
The Zephyrs pulled ahead 9-7 in the sixth, but CDA countered with four in the top of the seventh.
The Zephyrs have a double-header against the LC Cubs set for a 2 p.m. start this Saturday, July 6, in Grangeville.
