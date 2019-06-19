GRANGEVILLE – The McCall team was the winner with 47 runs at last week’s fifth annual Austin Blackmer Memorial Tournament.
Following up, the Clearwater Steelheads were second with 34-plus runs, Cottonwood ranked third with 41 runs, Grangeville 1 was fourth with 19-plus runs, and Grangeville 2 was last with 15-plus runs.
Five teams participated in the tournament, held Friday and Saturday, June 14-15, at Lions Park in Grangeville. Teams were ranked by win/loss record, not by the amount of runs scored.
The tournament is in honor of Grangeville High School alum Austin Blackmer, and funds raised go toward a scholarship fund in his name.
