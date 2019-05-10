The Prairie boys are on to play Clearwater Valley at 3:30 p.m. today in Orofino, having smashed Genesee 11-0 with doubles by Tate Berdoy, Dean Johnson, Carson Forsman and a home run by Chase Kaschmitter during a district play-in earlier this week.
CV took second place in the Whitepine League during the regular season, and automatically qualified for the double-elimination tournament which began at 1 p.m. today with Potlatch playing Lapwai for a shot at the district title.
All four teams automatically qualify for the 1A state baseball tournament to be played later this month in Glenns Ferry.
