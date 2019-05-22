The Prairie baseball boys carried a 3-1 lead into the late innings of the 1A state baseball tournament opener last Friday, May 17, and wound up beating Whitepine League rival Clearwater Valley 5-4.
The Pirates’ game went pear-shaped in the seventh: thin as CV pulled ahead during the top of the inning, and thick as they rallied in the bottom half.
Pitchers Sam Mager and Tate Berdoy had held the Rams to one run, but CV surged into a tie on an RBI single by Ty Dominguez, then into the lead, 4-3, on a single by Evan Jackson. The Pirates escaped with relief pitching by Spencer Schumacher.
During the bottom half, Prairie loaded the bases when Dean Johnson was hit by a pitch and Connor Schwartz worked a 3-1 count for a walk to tie the score. The Rams put out the lead runner at home, creating the possibility of extra innings in the event of a double play, but Michael Schwartz’ groundout to short prompted a throw home, which arrived too late to keep Johnson from notching the winning run.
Later on Friday, Glenns Ferry broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run surge to beat Prairie 4-1.
On Saturday, Clearwater Valley played Lapwai for fifth place, and Lapwai’s Tui Moliga II struck out 17, according to the Lewiston Tribune. During that contest, the Rams carried an 11-10 lead to the final frame, but Lapwai scored two during the bottom of the seventh to win 12-11.
Later on Saturday, Horseshoe Bend beat Prairie 12-5 in the third place game.
Whitepine League powerhouse Potlatch won its sixth state title in nine years, with consecutive wins over Horseshoe Bend (12-0) and Glenns Ferry (13-0).
