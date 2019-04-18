Tyce Pfefferkorn, Connor Jackson, Carsen Hunter and Ty Dominguez pitched and the Clearwater Valley boys held Kamiah to one hit Wednesday afternoon, April 17, at KHS. Davis McElroy and Bubba Summers notched three hits apiece among the Rams’ 11 in all, and CV won 11-3.
“I'm really proud of the pitching we've been getting from our entire bullpen and the work that they've been putting in with pitching coach Chris Martin,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said in a post to the team’s Facebook page. “Being able to throw strikes consistently and mix in some breaking balls is huge in this league and we've got about six guys that are throwing really well right now.”
Clearwater Valley has a 4 p.m. double-header against Troy at Clearwater Park in Lewiston, today, April 18.
