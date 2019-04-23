A Monday afternoon split at Potlatch kept the Clearwater Valley boys at the top of the Whitepine League standings with 13 days left in the regular season. With four teams facing play-in games scheduled May 7, and with the top two teams in the WPL will automatically qualify for the district tournament to run May 10-11 at Orofino, the April 22 showdown between the Loggers and Rams showcased the league leaders.
The Lewiston Tribune reported the Rams took the second game 9-7 on the strength of nine CV hits, and reported that Potlatch carried the first 6-1.
Starting pitcher Evan Jackson had the Rams leading 1-0 through two innings. But Potlatch broke through for two in the third, three in the fourth and an insurance run in the fifth to lift the Loggers past the highly-rated Rams.
The April 23 IdahoSports.com coaches poll listed Potlatch (8-1) first, Clearwater Valley (8-2) second and Prairie (5-2) third among 1A teams.
Clearwater Valley is set to host Grangeville at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Genesee is to visit CV for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and the Rams are set to host Lapwai and Lewis County at 4:30 p.m. April 29 and 4 p.m. April 30, respectively. CV’s regular season finale is a May 2 visit to Prairie.
