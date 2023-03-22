Clearwater Valley's Landon Schlieper photo

Clearwater Valley's Landon Schlieper went seven-for-eight March 18 against St. Maries, including a double, and he drove in three of the Rams' runs.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — Having trailed their first game of the season by five runs, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys rallied for four during the seventh inning of their opener, and although that rally fell short, the Rams offense surged into the second game of their doubleheader against St. Maries last Saturday, March 18.

“Our pitching was decent for the first outing of the year,” coach Josh Bradley said. “Between Landon [Schlieper], Anthony [Fabbi] and Trebor [Altman] we only provided eight free trips to first during two games. That’s not bad, and it really makes the other team put the ball in play.”

