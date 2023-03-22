KOOSKIA — Having trailed their first game of the season by five runs, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys rallied for four during the seventh inning of their opener, and although that rally fell short, the Rams offense surged into the second game of their doubleheader against St. Maries last Saturday, March 18.
“Our pitching was decent for the first outing of the year,” coach Josh Bradley said. “Between Landon [Schlieper], Anthony [Fabbi] and Trebor [Altman] we only provided eight free trips to first during two games. That’s not bad, and it really makes the other team put the ball in play.”
St. Maries drew five walks and three hit by pitch, and added 19 hits between the two games. The Rams countered with a seven-for-eight day at the plate by Schlieper, which included three RBIs and a double.
“He crushed the ball with solid contact every time he got in the batter’s box,” Bradley said.
Josh Gardner went 4-for-8 with four RBIs.
During the second game, St. Maries pulled ahead 4-3 during the third inning, but CV’s defense blanked the Lumberjacks during the fourth and fifth and the Rams regained the lead, 5-4, then extended it to 7-4. St. Maries closed to within 7-6 during the top of the sixth, but CV tallied nine during the bottom half to end the contest by mercy rule, 16-6.
Next, the South Fork Slugfest tournament is scheduled for 10 games involving five teams March 23-25 at CVHS. The tournament begins with CV against Kendrick at noon March 23 followed by Liberty Christian against Orofino at 2:30 p.m. Then the Rams have games against Orofino and Liberty Christian on March 24, before closing out the tournament with North Star on March 25. Play on Friday and Saturday is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. each day.
