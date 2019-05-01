With a 13-0, 12-0 sweep of Genesee last Saturday, April 27, the Clearwater Valley baseball team posted its 10th Whitepine League win of the season.
The roles were reversed by Lapwai on Monday, April 29, as the Wildcats won a 4-0 shutout on the strength of 18 strikeouts by Tui Moliga II, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
“The hitting, pitching and defense were all on point,” Rams coach Josh Bradley wrote of the Genesee games on the CV Rams Baseball Facebook page. “Evan Jackson and Connor Jackson combined to pitch a two-hitter in the first game.”
Carsen Hunter and Tyce Pfefferkorn allowed only one hit during the second game.
Bradley named Ty Dominguez the offensive standout with a
5-for-9 day at the plate, which included two doubles and a triple. He drove in four runs and “hit the ball hard every time he got up to bat.”
Bradley highlighted the defensive play of Evan Jackson at shortstop and Bubba Summers at catcher the first game and in the outfield the second game.
Summers made two diving catches in the outfield during the second game.
Coming — Clearwater Valley (10-4, 10-3 Whitepine League) had a double-header against Lewis County after the print deadline Tuesday, and has a league game at Prairie scheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 2 at Cottonwood.
