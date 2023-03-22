Grangeville vs. Bonners Ferry baseball photo

Grangeville's pitching held tough during the second game of the Bulldogs' March 17 doubleheader against Bonners Ferry, which GHS won 8-6.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Bulldogs split with Bonners Ferry

LEWISTON — After an 11-4 stumble during the first game of a pair last Friday, March 17, at Clearwater Park, the Grangeville baseball boys struck back with eight runs on five hits for an 8-6 win during the second game.

