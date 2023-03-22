Bulldogs split with Bonners Ferry
LEWISTON — After an 11-4 stumble during the first game of a pair last Friday, March 17, at Clearwater Park, the Grangeville baseball boys struck back with eight runs on five hits for an 8-6 win during the second game.
Hits by Cody Klement, David Goicoa, Ray Holes and Jack Bransford kept GHS in contention while Bonners posted six runs during the first three innings. The Bulldogs notched the go-ahead run during the fourth, and added one for insurance in the sixth.
Carter Mundt had Grangeville’s lone hit during the first game.
Previously, Clarkston overpowered GHS 13-6 on March 15.
Next, GHS visits Lewiston for games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 24.
CLARKSTON — Noah Behler threw a five-inning shutout as the Prairie baseball boys jumped out to an 8-0 lead on the way to a 13-0 win over Lapwai last Thursday, March 16. Eli Hinds (three hits including two doubles), Colton McElroy (a single and a double) and Behler (a double) powered the Pirates offense.
The Pirates were scheduled to play at Pomeroy after the print deadline on March 21, and are next scheduled to meet Potlatch at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 24 at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
