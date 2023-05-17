Rams’ state tourney opens Thursday in Lewiston
OROFINO — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys had their eyes on a district title — and a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning last Saturday night, May 13, against Troy. After the Trojans broke through for four runs and a 6-3 lead, the Rams struck back with four of their own during the bottom of the fifth, regaining the lead, 7-6. But during the top of the sixth, Troy moved ahead 10-6, as three consecutive two-out walks loaded the bases for Trojans standout Joe Bendel. He worked a seven-pitch walk that not only tied the score, but also swept in three more runs, as the pitch skipped to the backstop, leading to several misplays as Bendel circled the diamond.
Troy added 10 runs during the top of the seventh and won 20-8.
Earlier in the tournament, Clearwater Valley beat Potlatch 12-9 to reach the district title game. Potlatch led 2-0 into the second, when Tiago Pickering and Jake Fabbi drew walks and tied the score, with Pickering scoring on a wild pitch and Fabbi stealing home during a 1-1 pitch that Potlatch’s catcher received but couldn’t control well enough to complete the tag during what otherwise looked like an obvious out.
Potlatch pulled ahead 3-2 during the third, and Clearwater Valley gained the advantage during the bottom half, when Fabbi knocked a two-run single for a 5-3 lead.
Potlatch tied it during the fourth, and pulled ahead 6-5 during the fifth, before the Rams rolled off seven runs, which effectively decided the contest.
Placing second during the district tournament, the Rams advanced to play Horseshoe Bend — the No. 3 seed out of the south — during the late game of the 1A state baseball tournament today, Wednesday, May 17. Win or lose, Clearwater Valley will face either Vision Charter — the south’s top seed — or Prairie when the tournament continues Thursday, May 18. With at least one win during the first two rounds, CV would play for placement on Friday, May 19.
North No. 1 Troy will have faced Idaho City during the tournament opener at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and Potlatch will have faced the south’s No. 2, Glenns Ferry, at noon. All the 1A baseball tournament games are to be played at Church Field in Lewiston.
Grangeville bounced by Orofino
OROFINO — Having rallied back from a three-run deficit into a 5-5 tie through seven innings last Wednesday, May 10, the Grangeville baseball boys saw their season end in heartbreak, as Kellogg put on a four-run walk-fueled rally during the top of the eighth then barely held on against the Bulldogs’ similar surge during the bottom half of the extra inning.
It ended with Sam Lindsley at the plate, having homered earlier in the day, now with the bases loaded, two out, and the Wildcats leading 9-8. Kellogg’s Reed Whattcott came in to pitch, and would have been pulled after throwing one strike, if not for a rule that requires a new pitcher to face at least one batter. He ended up threading a high pitch past Lindsley’s gigantic swing for the final out.
Earlier in the day, Orofino turned a 2-2 tie score after Lindsley’s towering home run into a 9-2 Maniacs win, pushing the Bulldogs into what amounted to a state play-in game against Kellogg that night.
Prairie clocked by Troy, knocked out by Potlatch
OROFINO — Having been shut out 9-0 by Troy on May 12, the Prairie baseball boys fell to Potlatch 18-0 on May 13 — but because four 1A teams qualify for state play out of District II, the Pirates advanced to the upcoming championship tournament, which runs May 17-19 at Church Field in Lewiston.
Prairie will play the No. 1 team out of the south, Vision Charter, at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 17, and will play again Thursday, win or lose. With at least one win, PHS will play Friday, with the consolation final at 9 a.m., the third-place game at noon, and the title game at 3 p.m. Also on Prairie’s side of the bracket are CV and Horseshoe Bend, and trophy games would be against either Troy, Idaho City, Glenns Ferry or Potlatch.
