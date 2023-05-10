Rams seal district’s top seed

KOOSKIA — A two-run single by Landon Schlieper during the sixth inning put the Clearwater Valley baseball boys ahead at the end of a close game against Troy, which had gone scoreless into the fourth inning before the Trojans took a 1-0 lead.

