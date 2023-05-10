Rams seal district’s top seed
KOOSKIA — A two-run single by Landon Schlieper during the sixth inning put the Clearwater Valley baseball boys ahead at the end of a close game against Troy, which had gone scoreless into the fourth inning before the Trojans took a 1-0 lead.
Schlieper — starting pitcher — and Anthony Fabbi blanked Troy the rest of the way, as the Rams held on to win 3-1, securing their first Whitepine League crown under coach Josh Bradley.
The victory carried CV to the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament, and pushed Troy down to No. 3 — meaning the Trojans’ postseason began May 9 against Genesee, with the winner to face the Rams in the first round of double elimination play at 3 p.m. May 12 at Orofino.
The tournament continues in Orofino with No. 2 Prairie facing either Kendrick or Potlatch at 5:30 p.m. May 12, followed by the third-place game at 3 p.m. May 13 and the district title game at 5:30 p.m. May 13. All four of the teams that qualify for bracket play will advance to the state tournament, May 17-19 at Church Field in Lewiston.
Prairie tops CV in eight innings
COTTONWOOD — The Prairie baseball boys got a timely hit by Noah Behler to score the winning run, 11-10, during the bottom of the eighth inning of what ended up being the Pirates’ regular season finale on May 2. A game scheduled later in the week against Lapwai was called off.
The Pirates converted 13 hits into their 11 runs, with the bulk coming home during the fourth inning, when PHS snapped what was then a 4-4 tie. The Rams struck back with three in the fifth and took the lead, 9-8, with two more during the top of the sixth. Prairie regained the lead during the bottom of the sixth and CV tied it at 10-10.
Prairie’s hitting included three singles by Behler, a single and a double by Eli Hinds, and two singles apiece by Colton McElroy, Bill Schwartz and Cody Kaschmitter. For CV, Trebor Altman had two singles.
The win snapped CV’s 10-game winning streak and marked the Rams’ first Whitepine League loss of this regular season. The Rams later also fell to Troy, 6-5, during the second game of a doubleheader last Saturday, May 6.
CIL tournament closes out May 9-10
OROFINO — Having locked in the No. 2 seed for the Central Idaho League’s district tournament, Grangeville faced St. Maries May 9 after the press deadline, and, regardless of outcome, had at least one more playoff game May 10 at Orofino. With a Tuesday evening win, the Bulldogs would play for the district championship at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, most likely against No. 1 seed Orofino.
With a loss on Tuesday, Grangeville would play at 1:30 p.m. May 10, with potential for a state play-in at 4 p.m. May 10 against whichever team falls during the district title game.
With a top-two finish during the district tournament, the Bulldogs would play for the state championship May 18-20 at Orofino.
