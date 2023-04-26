Grangeville locks up lead over Kellogg
KELLOGG — With one win earlier in the week plus another during the first game of a doubleheader last Saturday, April 22, the Grangeville baseball boys secured a Central Idaho League standings advantage over CIL newcomer Kellogg — and Sam Lindsley’s pitching led the way.
“He has been on an unprecedented tear I have not seen coaching,” Bulldogs head coach Lee Nadiger said. “He started with that Glenn’s Ferry tournament when he threw five-and-two-thirds against Malad. That’s 17 outs, and he had 17 strikeouts. Then the following Tuesday, three days rest, he gave up a single with one out in the seventh. He pitched a complete game one-hitter, he gave up no runs, and he struck out 17 again. Then, Saturday, we went to Kellogg and he followed up that Tuesday performance with a no hitter striking out 12.”
With those 17 strikeouts during the teams’ first meeting on April 18, Lindsley chased a no-hitter into the seventh and ultimately booked a 1-0 win. Doubles by David Goicoa and JT Jackson provided Grangeville’s offense.
Then, on Saturday, April 22, Lindsley chased a no-hitter once again — and, this time, he finished it.
“He’s just throwing great,” Nadiger said. “He throwing with command and a lot of confidence and it’s been really fun to be a part of - and just awesome to see.”
The baseball Bulldogs piled up 12 hits during the contest, including doubles by Kaycen Sickles and Ray Holes, and prevailed 9-0.
“I think it was a little bit of a revenge game for the boys because that game Sam threw his no-hitter, one of the Luna brothers pitched and we beat him 9-0,” Nadiger said. “So it was a good win for us, and it locked up the season series.”
Kellogg struck back with a 3-2 win as the second game went into extra innings. Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Grangeville’s Cody Klement hit an RBI double off the fence to tie it during the top half, and Jackson pitched a clean bottom half to give the Bulldogs a chance to take the lead in the eighth. Instead, Kellogg held on, then scored the winning run by sacrifice fly for a 3-2 final score.
Grangeviille visited Orofino after the press deadline on Tuesday, April 25. The varsity Bulldogs had been scheduled to host Orofino April 29, but that will be played at Orofino with the first of two games to start at 4 p.m.
Schilling, Rams rip Prairie
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys unloaded a nine-run first inning against Prairie pitcher Colton McElroy while their own starter, Anthony Fabbi, allowed just one run in three innings as the Rams mercy-ruled the Pirates on Thursday, April 20.
Carson Schilling smashed a home run and a double, and Fabbi and Landon Schlieper each hit a double for CV’s winning cause. Prairie’s three hits were all singles: one apiece by Cody Kaschmitter, Carter Shears and Phil Schwartz.
Later in the week, CV’s Saturday visit to Potlatch was cancelled and Prairie split an April 22 doubleheader with Troy. The Trojans posted a 12-1 win during the opener, but the Pirates rebounded with a gem by pitcher Noah Behler. Behler scattered five hits and the Pirates turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win with doubles by McElroy and Dylan Uhlenkott — who each belted a single, as did Cody Kaschmitter, Eli Hinds and Carter Shears. The results put Prairie at 6-3 in Whitepine League play, while the Rams remained unbeaten in WPL games.
Rams sweep Kendrick
KOOSKIA — Trebor Altman’s complete game during the first half of a doubleheader April 18 at CVHS produced a 5-3 win for the Rams — and set the tone for the pair. The Clearwater Valley baseball boys finished the sweep with a 3-1 win on the strength of pitching by Landon Schlieper and reliever Anthony Fabbi, who entered after Kendrick pulled within 2-1 during the fifth. Altman ended up with 10 strikeouts, Schlieper struck out 12, and Fabbi struck out three more.
CV’s record then stood at 7-7 overall and 5-0 in Whitepine League play.
