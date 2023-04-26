Clearwater Valley's Trebor Altman photo

Clearwater Valley's Trebor Altman pitched a complete game win over Kendrick on April 18.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville locks up lead over Kellogg

KELLOGG — With one win earlier in the week plus another during the first game of a doubleheader last Saturday, April 22, the Grangeville baseball boys secured a Central Idaho League standings advantage over CIL newcomer Kellogg — and Sam Lindsley’s pitching led the way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.