Grangeville's defense has been sound - and the Bulldogs' hitting is coming into form.

Grangeville secures No. 2 seed for CIL tourney

ST. MARIES — The Grangeville baseball boys’ regular season finale made for a long day — and a good one — as their May 1 road trip paid off in a 12-6 win over the Lumberjacks, which came with assurance of a finish no lower than second in the Central Idaho League standings.

