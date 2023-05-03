Grangeville secures No. 2 seed for CIL tourney
ST. MARIES — The Grangeville baseball boys’ regular season finale made for a long day — and a good one — as their May 1 road trip paid off in a 12-6 win over the Lumberjacks, which came with assurance of a finish no lower than second in the Central Idaho League standings.
With the Bulldogs trailing 4-1, a two-run home run by Kaycen Sickles cracked what had been a clean pitching performance, and led to the tying run scoring amid a rash of free passes during the top of the fifth inning. GHS took a 6-4 lead in the sixth and added six insurance runs during the top of the seventh.
Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs took one of three games against Orofino and one of two against St. Maries, setting up a showdown for the CIL’s No. 2 seed.
The upcoming district tournament, which opens May 9 at Orofino, will begin with a loser-out contest at 11 a.m. that day, to be followed by bracket play matching up presumptive league champion Orofino against the lowest remaining seed, with Grangeville to play later that day. The tournament will continue Wednesday, May 10, with elimination play narrowing the field down to two qualified CIL teams advancing to the state tournament at Orofino the next week.
POTLATCH — A five-run fourth inning turned what had been a close contest in favor of the Clearwater Valley baseball boys, and provided enough of a buffer to withstand Potlatch’s counterstrike. The Loggers scored five of their own during the next two innings, but the Rams prevailed 9-8 and remain undefeated in Whitepine League play.
Strong hitting performances included Carson Schilling’s home run, Trebor Altman’s pair of doubles, and Jake Fabbi’s three-for-four day at the plate.
Clearwater Valley (12-6, 9-0 WPL) was scheduled to play May 2 at Prairie, at 3 p.m. May 4 against Lewis County, and at noon May 6 against Troy.
COTTONWOOD — Noah Behler pitched a complete game and eight different Prairie baseball boys had hits as the Pirates beat Kendrick 2-1 on April 27. A double by Colton McElroy plus singles by Behler, Eli Hinds, Cody Kaschmitter, Jake Quintal, Phil Schwartz, Carter Shears and Dylan Uhlenkott added up to runs during the first and fourth innings, which Behler’s eight strikeouts stood up as enough to beat the Tigers. With the win, Prairie’s record improved to 10-8 overall and 9-3 in the Whitepine League.
Earlier in the week, the Pirates notched two wins by forfeit against Lewis County. Prairie then hosted league-leading Clearwater Valley on May 2, and is scheduled to host Lapwai on May 5.
District tournament coming up
OROFINO — As of press time May 2, the Clearwater Valley and Prairie baseball boys held prime position to avoid the play-in round of the Whitepine League’s upcoming district tournament May 12-13 at Orofino. The WPL’s top two teams by regular season standings skip the play-ins, which feature the No. 3 team against No. 6 and the No. 4 team against No. 5. Play-ins will be hosted at 4 p.m. next Tuesday, May 9, with the higher seed in each matchup hosting.
The tournament then shifts to Orofino, where two games are scheduled each day, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., May 12 and May 13. All four teams will advance to the state tournament, and will be seeded according to the district tournament order of finish.
