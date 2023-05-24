Prairie baseball photo

Clearwater Valley's Tiago Pickering is pictured squeezing a pitch from Landon Schlieper during the Rams' 1A state semifinal last Thursday, May 18, in Lewiston.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Clearwater Valley takes second place

LEWISTON — After thumping Horseshoe Bend 21-11 and smoking Prairie 13-3, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys had a rematch with Troy last Friday, May 19 — and a chance to avenge their prior week’s district tournament title game loss to the Trojans. But all the luck went Troy’s way, and the Trojans won the state championship game 10-0.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.