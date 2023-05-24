Clearwater Valley takes second place
LEWISTON — After thumping Horseshoe Bend 21-11 and smoking Prairie 13-3, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys had a rematch with Troy last Friday, May 19 — and a chance to avenge their prior week’s district tournament title game loss to the Trojans. But all the luck went Troy’s way, and the Trojans won the state championship game 10-0.
“That was a deceptive score,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said. “We really did hit well. It was just right at people. Unfortunately, we left runners in scoring position every inning as well. To win a championship, you need some talent, coaching and a little bit of luck. I’m not taking anything against Troy, but man, everything was just going their way that night.”
It was Troy’s second consecutive 1A baseball title.
Earlier in the tournament, Barak Meyer went four-for-four against Horseshoe Bend, including three RBI, and Jake Fabbi went two-for-three with four RBI against Horseshoe Bend. Bradley credited Fabbi’s pitching that day, May 17, with freeing up the Rams’ regulars for the semifinal against Prairie and the final against Troy. Fabbi went three-for-four with two RBI against Prairie, including a triple that turned into four bases off a throwing error that ended the game by mercy rule.
The Pirates smashed Vision Charter 14-2 during the quarterfinal, then went relatively cold against CV’s Landon Schlieper, who allowed three runs on hits by Cody Kaschmitter, Carter Shears and Kaden Duclos. During their trophy game against Potlatch, the Pirates rode pitching by Noah Behler and Owen McIntire and hitting by Eli Hinds (three hits including two doubles) and Cody Kaschmitter (three singles). Potlatch carried at 6-2 lead into the fourth, but Hinds laced a lead-changing double to center field, after which the Pirates never trailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.