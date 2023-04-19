Clearwater Valley's Carson Schilling photo

Clearwater Valley's Carson Schilling drew a bases-loaded walk and the Rams beat Potlatch 3-2 in 10 innings last Saturday, April 15.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Clearwater Valley tops Potlatch in 10

KOOSKIA — When their Whitepine League clash with Potlatch went extra-extra-extra innings last Saturday, April 15, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys leaned on three pitchers and tight defense to shield a key win over the Loggers, 3-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.