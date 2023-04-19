Clearwater Valley tops Potlatch in 10
KOOSKIA — When their Whitepine League clash with Potlatch went extra-extra-extra innings last Saturday, April 15, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys leaned on three pitchers and tight defense to shield a key win over the Loggers, 3-2.
After the teams matched off a run apiece during the fourth inning, Potlatch pulled ahead with another in the sixth and the Rams knotted it in the bottom of the seventh. Having relieved starter Trebor Altman during the fifth, Landon Schlieper blanked Potlatch during the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, then handed off to Anthony Fabbi for the 10th — which the Rams also kept clean.
Potlatch then ran out of gas, loading the bases and walking home the winning run.
Earlier in the week, the Rams hammered Lapwai and swept a doubleheader 20-0, 15-0 — and including their win over Potlatch, the Rams’ league record stands at 3-0. Prairie sat at 5-1, having swept doubleheaders from Potlatch and Genesee, having beaten Lapwai 13-0, and having lost to Kendrick 2-0. That was Kendrick’s only reported league game as of April 18, according to the WPL’s webpage, whitepineleague.com.
The Rams were scheduled to host Kendrick April 18 and Prairie on April 20. They’re set to visit Potlatch on Saturday, April 22.
Grangeville splits four at Wood Bat Tournament
GLENNS FERRY — After dropping a pair of tight games at the annual Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament last Friday, April 14, the Grangeville baseball boys bounced back with a pair of wins to finish the event with a level record.
Sam Lindsley posted 17 strikeouts during a 3-2 loss to Malad, during which the Dragons salvaged a 2-2 tie with a walkoff run during the bottom of the seventh. Then Nampa Christian beat the Bulldogs 3-0. The next day, Grangeville blew out Wells (Nevada) 19-3 as David Goicoa and Ray Holes each notched three hits including a double apiece. Taven Ebert added three singles, and Cody Klement struck a pair.
The Bulldogs finished their weekend with a 3-2 win over Challis, snapping a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning to secure a win for starting pitcher Goicoa.
COTTONWOOD — Wins of 18-2 and 16-5 over Genesee strengthened the Prairie baseball boys’ position in the Whitepine League standings with just weeks remaining in their regular season — and about a month to go before the state tournament.
The pitching of Levi McElroy and Noah Behler — plus seven runs scored by the PHS offense during each of the first and second innings — carried the Pirates to the win in the second game. The first game belonged to Colton McElroy, who worked all three innings as Prairie mercy-ruled Genesee in three innings.
Prairie’s hitting proved plentiful up and down the order, with triples by Cody Kaschmitter and Dylan Uhlenkott most notable among eight Pirates extra-base hits. The team added 21 singles.
Next up, Prairie plays April 20 at Clearwater Valley, against Troy April 22 in Lewiston, and at Lewis County on April 25.
