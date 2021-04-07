The Grangeville boys booked their first league games after press time April 6 at Orofino and — weather permitting — they’re poised to continue the strong pace they set before spring break this week. Next up are a visit to Idaho City April 10, the Bulldogs’ home opener against CV April 13, an April 15 trip to Genesee, and a Central Idaho League showdown April 17 against St. Maries.
•
Prairie’s return from spring break doubles as the Pirates’ home opener April 13 with a visit from Kamiah.
•
Kamiah’s baseball team is set to chew through much of the meat of the spring season in one big bite this week, as the Kubs have five league games in eight days, beginning with a double-header against Genesee on Saturday, April 10. KHS is scheduled at Prairie on Tuesday, April 13, and against Lapwai at Clearwater Field in Lewiston on April 17. That figures to make a lot of opportunity for Kubs ace Bodie Norman, who put up eyepopping pitching stats during the early part of the season.
•
Assuming good weather, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys are also in for a busy stretch with seven games in seven days, hosting back-to-back double-headers with Kendrick April 9 and Cole Valley April 10, then visiting Grangeville on Tuesday, April 13, followed by Lapwai at Clearwater Field in Lewiston on April 15.
See the “Varsity Planner” on page 14 for details.
