“Put him anywhere on the field and the mechanics are correct,” Grangeville head coach Lee Nadiger said of Bulldogs standout and Boise State ba…
KAMIAH — With their home field still unplayable, the Grangeville boys hosted St. Maries for a double-header to decide the Central Idaho League championship Monday, April 29, at Kamiah High School — and the Bulldogs had a hard time in the field and at the plate.
“When you combine a bad time hitting with untimely errors, you’re not going to win against a good team,” coach Lee Nadiger said after St. Maries swept the Bulldogs 11-1 and 8-4.
Grangeville’s baseball boys picked up a win during their doubleheader last Saturday in Meridian against Cole Valley Christian.
The second game went extra innings as Grangeville loaded the bases in the fifth, loaded them again in the sixth, and put at least one runner in scoring position during each of the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings — all without scoring a run.
Grangeville baseball team plays at Orofino at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.
St. Maries had led 4-0 before Grangeville rallied to tie during the second. Blake Schoo led off with a single and St. Maries walked the bases loaded. A balk scored one run and with first base open, slugger Chase Adkison belted a two-run double down the left field line. Hunter Schoo followed up with an RBI single, leveling the score.
Neither team scored again until St. Maries took advantage of two GHS misplays in the field to put runners on ahead of cleanup hitter Hayden Villa. Villa, who had doubled in one of St. Maries’ earlier runs, smoked a two-run double for a 6-4 Lumberjacks lead. Jacob Hills followed with a two-run single, and that was the ballgame.
The Grangeville baseball team plays Pomeroy at home at noon on Saturday, May 4.
Coming — Grangeville is set to visit Orofino today, May 1, for a 5 p.m. start.
The Bulldogs are set to host Pomeroy at noon May 4. Top seed St. Maries will host the district tournament May 6-7.
