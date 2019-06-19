OROFINO — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs improved their season record to 5-3 with a sweep Monday night, June 17. The Zephyrs won by scores of 12-5 and 11-2.
Grangeville alum Michael Woods and Grangeville’s Tom Reynolds pitched cleanly, the Lewiston Tribune reported. Woods ceded just six hits and one walk and Reynolds struck out 16; both threw complete games.
The Zephyrs are set to host Orofino June 27 in Grangeville, with the first game of the doubleheader to start times at 3 p.m.
The Zephyrs’ first home game is to be played June 25 in Grangeville. Their third home date is also slated this month, with Coeur d’Alene to be in Grangeville for a 1 p.m. start June 29.
