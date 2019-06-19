Zephyrs

OROFINO — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs improved their season record to 5-3 with a sweep Monday night, June 17. The Zephyrs won by scores of 12-5 and 11-2.

Grangeville alum Michael Woods and Grangeville’s Tom Reynolds pitched cleanly, the Lewiston Tribune reported. Woods ceded just six hits and one walk and Reynolds struck out 16; both threw complete games.

The Zephyrs are set to host Orofino June 27 in Grangeville, with the first game of the doubleheader to start times at 3 p.m.

The Zephyrs’ first home game is to be played June 25 in Grangeville. Their third home date is also slated this month, with Coeur d’Alene to be in Grangeville for a 1 p.m. start June 29.

Zephyrs American Legion baseball schedule and results

Time/Date Opponent Location Result Record
June 1 Sandpoint Moscow 1-1 1-1
June 10 LC Cubs Lewiston 2-0 3-1
June 16 Asotin Asotin 02 3-3
5/7 p.m. June 17 Orofino Orofino 2-0 5-3
June 21-23 Lewiston, Asotin, Pullman, River City LC Tourney
3/5 p.m. June 25 Asotin Grangeville
3/5 p.m. June 27 Orofino Grangeville
June 28 Homedale Orofino
1/3 p.m. June 29 Coeur d'Alene Grangeville
2/4 p.m. July 6 LC Cubs Grangeville
3/5 p.m. July 8 St. Maries Cottonwood
5/7 p.m. July 10 Sandpoint Sandpoint
3/5 p.m. July 11 Coeur d'Alene Coeur d'Alene
July 13 Melba Grangeville
12/2 p.m. July 14 Moscow Moscow
4/6 p.m. July 16 St. Maries St. Maries
July 18 Post-season Sandpoint

