Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi photo

Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi headed up a strong group of Rams pitchers who kept CVHS competitive throughout the second annual South Fork Slugfest last week.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — The second annual South Fork Slugfest baseball tournament ran into tougher weather than last year’s first go, but organizers made good on a guarantee for each of the Kendrick, Liberty Christian, North Star Charter, Orofino and host Clearwater Valley baseball teams to play four times, making 10 games in total despite cold, wet weather last March 23-25.

Having relocated part of the tournament to Orofino on Friday after suspending play last Thursday, the host Rams put their field into playable condition with a generous mix of volunteer effort and Diamond Dry. Playing under time limits last Saturday, the teams placed (by round-robin record and head-to-head tiebreakers) with Liberty Christian (3-1) first on a 3-0 win over Orofino (second, 3-1) despite an 8-4 loss to Kendrick (third, 2-2). North Star (1-3) beat CV 9-0 and the Rams finished 1-3 with a win over Kendrick.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments