KOOSKIA — The second annual South Fork Slugfest baseball tournament ran into tougher weather than last year’s first go, but organizers made good on a guarantee for each of the Kendrick, Liberty Christian, North Star Charter, Orofino and host Clearwater Valley baseball teams to play four times, making 10 games in total despite cold, wet weather last March 23-25.
Having relocated part of the tournament to Orofino on Friday after suspending play last Thursday, the host Rams put their field into playable condition with a generous mix of volunteer effort and Diamond Dry. Playing under time limits last Saturday, the teams placed (by round-robin record and head-to-head tiebreakers) with Liberty Christian (3-1) first on a 3-0 win over Orofino (second, 3-1) despite an 8-4 loss to Kendrick (third, 2-2). North Star (1-3) beat CV 9-0 and the Rams finished 1-3 with a win over Kendrick.
“We got it in,” CV coach Josh Bradley said. “That was kind of a herculean effort between us and Orofino helping out quite a bit having us play there.”
On the field, the Rams pitched well but struggled defensively and had few hits despite putting the ball consistently in play.
“I was happy with our pitching staff,” Bradley said. “We put together four games in three days, and that’s difficult to do for any team — especially early season because you’re limited to the number of pitches you can throw, 88 max, and daily guidelines as well. Our top four guys — Landon Schlieper, Trebor Altman, Louie Fabbi and Tiago Pickering — they threw well enough. We didn’t give them any run support, and we had some costly errors in the field. … We also had a couple of other guys supplement them. Carson Shilling threw a little bit, Talon Meyer got his first chance on the mound and we even had to bring in Jake Fabbi, who’s not really a pitcher, but a competitor. Jake got on the mound that final game to get us a couple of outs when we needed it, so pitching wise, I was fairly happy.”
Apart from nine runs on four hits during their win over Kendrick — which started Thursday and was carried over to Friday at Orofino — the Rams scored two runs. Both of those came during a 13-2 loss to Liberty Christian, with a no-hit shutout against Orofino and a shutout against North Star Charter.
“The Orofino kid pitched a good game,” Bradley said. “He threw a lot of strikes, but he only had four strikeouts. We put the ball in play, but we really didn’t hit anything hard and we couldn’t get anything to drop either. Their defense played great, but it wasn’t that we got mowed down.”
Strong competition is part of Bradley’s plan, with invitations to one strong Whitepine League competitor in Kendrick, one strong Central Idaho League competitor in Orofino, and state tournament teams out of south Idaho (North Star) and Washington (Liberty Christian).
“I told the kids going into it, this wasn’t to boost your ego…and we’re going to have to play the best of our ability to compete,” Bradley said. “So we saw some good things and we saw some things we have to work on, but that’s what early season non-league stuff is for.”
During the win over Kendrick, CV got two hits from Josh Gardner and a double apiece from Schlieper and Meyer.
“I was happy with my kids,” Bradley said, “especially as far as how we ran the tournament. They were good hosts, I thought. … It’s something we’ve talked about for five years, but I always felt we needed to get stuff up to par before we did it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.