COTTONWOOD — Thayn Williams had the key hit, according to the Lewiston Tribune, when the Camas Prairie Zephyrs put together a seven-run seventh to swipe a 10-9 win from Northern Lakes in American Legion baseball play last Tuesday, June 13. The second game went to Northern Lakes, 19-3, after the visitors tallied a 10-run first inning.
During the opener, Colton McElroy, Taven Ebert and Ray Holes each hit a double, and McElroy added two singles. McElroy hit two more singles during the late game, making it a five-hit day for the Prairie High School standout.
