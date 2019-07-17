A road trip during the last week of the regular season didn’t go as well for the Camas Prairie Zephyrs as head coach Dave Shears Jr. would have liked, but despite several walk-addled losses, they’re headed to the post-season with a mid-tier rank and an opportunity to flex their baseball muscles as many as four more days this summer.
The Zephyrs went 2-6 last week, settling to an even 14-14 finish on the regular season.
“We didn’t play very well at all, all week,” Shears said of the common theme among the losses. “Against Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene, it was depressing. We had no fire, no desire, and, you know, it was tough to watch. The pitching was atrocious up there and we ended up losing all four games on that. As far as giving up hits, the pitching was good, but one of those games, we had 21 batters reach base via walk, hit batter or error. We’re not going to win many games doing that. One game, we lost 6-4 but we only gave up three hits. If your pitcher throws a three-hitter but you lose 6-4, that’s just bad. I think we had nine walks in that game.”
Shears said the Zephyrs didn’t hit very well during much of their north swing, either.
“We beat St. Maries 17-0 during the first game on Saturday (July 13),” he said. “We pounded the ball all over the yard that game. And the two pitchers — Hunter Schoo and Michael Woods — worked five innings in 43 pitches, and of those 43 pitches, threw 10 balls. That was impressive to me, after all the problem we had throwing strikes. The best thing about that was two of the most senior players on the team stepped up and said, ‘See? We can do this.’”
The Zephyrs caught a bad break late in the second game against St. Maries, when a ground-rule double was mistakenly ruled a home run, Shears said. “But we shouldn’t have been in that position,” he explained. “We should have beat the hell out of them again.”
The Zephyrs finished 11-11 in regular season league play.
The double-elimination post-season tournament begins Thursday, July 18 at Sandpoint, with seedings still not quite firmed up in time for the Free Press print edition.
The Zephyrs likeliest first game will be at 2 p.m. Thursday against a North Idaho opponent to be determined. Depending on the outcome, the Zephyrs could play again that day, Shears told the Free Press Tuesday, July 16. The tournament is scheduled to continue through Sunday, but the road to title-round play will end in early elimination for most of the seven teams involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.