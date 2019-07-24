Having opened post-season play with a 2-1 win over eventual the district runner-up LC Cubs last week in Sandpoint, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs had a bit of bad-luck batting and fielding during an 11-2 loss to eventual district champion Moscow.
“None of them were bad games,” coach Dave Shears Jr. told the Free Press Monday, July 22. “The Moscow game, we had them tied up 2-2 in the fourth. We just didn’t get one of them lucky breaks. We had one out. Tommy Reynolds steps up, and just hits a rocket to the second baseman. Inning ending double play. Anything other than, and we’re ahead 3-2.”
Michael Woods pitched the opener — a complete game on 67 pitches, Shears said — and limited LC to three hits.
“He went to a three-ball count one or two times,” Shears said. “I know the one time he ended up walking a guy, instead of walking him, he beaned him on the fourth ball.”
The Zephyrs’ runs came by way of Reynolds leading off with a triple followed by a Blake Schoo double. Schoo advanced to third on a passed ball, Shears said, and scored on a squeeze by Woods.
“Woods had a beautiful bunt down the first base line to get him in,” Shears said. “That first game was good baseball. The only thing bad about it was the wind was blowing 20-25 miles an hour. The first ball of the game, a Lewiston kid hit what would have been a short popup behind second base, and the wind blew it all the way over to the first base bag, and Hunter Schoo ended up catching it.”
The tough weather subsided for the Zephyrs’ evening games.
On the district tournament’s opening night, starting pitcher Hunter Schoo was relieved by Reece Wimer in the second inning.
“Reece pitched one of the better games he pitched all year,” Shears said. “But we had two plays in that game that cost us three or four runs.”
Trailing 2-0 early, the Zephyrs eventually tied the score. They pressured Moscow’s starting pitcher into throwing more than 80 pitches through four innings, but in the bottom of the fourth, Moscow turned a blown tag-out at third base into the first of two big innings.
“Woods tagged the guy, and brought the ball up to show the umpire,” Shears said. “His glove was head-high, then the ball fell out and the umpire called it safe. The other one, there was a runner on first — it might have been first-and-third — and a ground ball back through the box tipped off of Reece’s glove and deflected out toward Blake [Schoo] at short. Blake couldn’t get to it, and everybody ended up safe. If it doesn’t get tipped, it’s an inning-ending double play.”
“We had runners on all night,” Shears added, “but we couldn’t get enough together to score many runs.”
Moscow wound up scoring five in the fourth and another four in the fifth.
But for fielding mistakes the next night against host Sandpoint, the Zephyrs might have extended their season.
“Errors on our part were the difference in that game,” Shears said. “I don’t think we gave up two earned runs. We came up in the first inning and scored a run. Sandpoint leadoff batter hits a grounder that goes right through our guy’s legs. So it was tied, 1-1. Another one really gets me. Probably about the fifth inning, we had two outs and a Sandpoint runner on first. Jack Kennedy is pitching. He attempts a pick-off, and throws it away. Hunter Schoo gets it, and overthrows second. The left fielder, Dalton Ross, is right there to get it. He goes to pick it up. He slips and falls down. He gets up figuring the guy’s not going to run. Well, the guy from first scored on a botched pick-off.”
A Blake Schoo triple would have tied the score at 6-all if not for a baserunning mistake ahead of his big hit, Shears said.
The Zephyrs finished with a 13-14 overall record.
