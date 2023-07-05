NEZPERCE — Basketball camps for high school girls and younger girls and boys (5-and-younger, first-fourth grades, fifth-eighth grades) are on offer by Savage Health and trainer TJ Zanian July 24-28 at Nezperce High School. Cost ranges from $40 to $160 by age group, with each group capped at 50. Register at mysavagehealth.com. Contact info@mysavagehealth.com or call 208-816-3174.
Clearwater Valley and area high school girls basketball players are encouraged to enroll. “I want to get my whole team up at this camp,” new Rams coach Shelby Cloninger said. “This camp focuses on learning how to play off the ball as well as different fundamentals on shooting and breaking it down from the ground up.”
