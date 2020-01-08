Prairie, St. Maries combine for 147
COTTONWOOD — The St. Maries boys scored 45 points on three-point shots but Prairie prevailed 77-70 last Saturday, Jan. 4, largely on the strength of 52 points from the field inside the arc and a 19-for-30 showing at the foul line.
Cole Schlader scored 25, Derik Shears scored 20, and Owen Anderson booked 11 in the win.
Next, Prairie (5-3) hosts Salmon River this Friday, Jan. 10 and visits Troy on Saturday.
Kamiah boys double OHS
KAMIAH — The Kubs outscored Orofino 20-9 during the first quarter last Friday night, Jan. 3, and went on to win 63-31.
Sam Brisbois (19 points including three three-poiinters), Kavan Mercer (17) and Jace Sams (10) paced Kamiah.
Next, Kamiah (5-3) hosts Kendrick on Friday, Jan. 10, hosts Genesee on Saturday, visits Timberline on Monday and visits Nezperce on Tuesday.
Prairie game postponed
The Prairie girls were scheduled to host Lewiston JV Monday night, Jan. 6, but that game was called off for bad weather, without any make-up date as of press time Jan. 7.
Orofino runs Kamiah
KAMIAH — Destiny Knight scored 10 for KHS, but Orofino led by seven at halftime Monday night, Jan. 6, and went on to beat the Kubs 48-33. Kamiah is set to host Prairie this Thursday.
