Kaleala Bass
Kaeala Bass, a graduate of Grangeville High School, is a track athlete at the University of Idaho.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo from 2015

Grangeville High School alum Kaleala Bass was among 23 University of Idaho track athletes and one of 49 Vandals recognized on Big Sky Conference winter all-academic teams.

