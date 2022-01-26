Kadence Beck photo

Kadence Beck won all four of her matches.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Kadence Beck (120) won all four of her matches in the girls bracket during the annual Clearwater Classic last weekend at Lewiston High School. She also competed at 113 in the boys bracket; she won a quarterfinal match and then got pinned late in both the championship semifinal and consolation semifinal rounds. Becket Bowen placed third at 98, winning a 6-0 decision in the consolation final.

Terry Eich (138) and TJ Fetters (160) both reached the consolation semifinal round, with Eich’s path involving two byes and a 3-2 showing on the mat including a pin of Kellogg’s Jackson Stepro. Fetters also went 3-2, with wins including a pin of Bonners Ferry’s Eli Leyden.

This weekend, CV/K hosts its home tournament, the annual North-South Duals at CVHS, with action at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28-29.

