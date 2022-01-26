Kadence Beck (120) won all four of her matches in the girls bracket during the annual Clearwater Classic last weekend at Lewiston High School. She also competed at 113 in the boys bracket; she won a quarterfinal match and then got pinned late in both the championship semifinal and consolation semifinal rounds. Becket Bowen placed third at 98, winning a 6-0 decision in the consolation final.
Terry Eich (138) and TJ Fetters (160) both reached the consolation semifinal round, with Eich’s path involving two byes and a 3-2 showing on the mat including a pin of Kellogg’s Jackson Stepro. Fetters also went 3-2, with wins including a pin of Bonners Ferry’s Eli Leyden.
This weekend, CV/K hosts its home tournament, the annual North-South Duals at CVHS, with action at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.