NAMPA — Kadence Beck took second place at the fourth annual Jaybird Memorial girls high school wrestling tournament last Saturday. Jan. 23, with a win over Gracie Rotter of Homedale and a title round loss to Lita Cruz of Minico in the 109 weight class. Also wrestling for Grangeville were Holli Schumacher (116), Kylara Darwish (130) and Keira White (136). White and Schumacher placed fourth in their respective weights. This week, Grangeville is set to compete at Clearwater Valley’s tournament Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30.

